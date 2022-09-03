“A beautiful platform” - Demetrious Johnson is amazed with the reach of Amazon Prime Video 

ONE flyweight world champion and MMA legend Demetrious Johnson made a glorious return to US prime time in grand fashion. Headlining ONE's first event on Amazon Prime Video, ONE on Prime Video 1, 'Mighty Mouse' avenged his KO loss to Adriano Moraes and snatched the world title in the process.

It's one of the most beautiful knockouts in ONE Championship this year and the perfect way to introduce the Asian organization to the US viewing market.

With its massive audience reach, Prime Video can provide ONE Championship, Johnson and the rest of ONE's roster a newfound exposure. In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'DJ' spoke about the same at length:

"I’ll be shocked, I’m sure there’s people out there who don’t have it, but I’m going on a limb and saying everybody pretty much has it. And the fact that all you have to do is, you know, press Prime Video on your controller and it’s right there and you don’t have to pay anything it’s very easy it’s super convenient for everybody like they killed it with advertisement."

Demetrious Johnson continued:

"Way more people saw this fight than they did on TNT and TNT is free to the public. A beautiful platform. Amazon’s happy, ONE Championship’s happy with the numbers, and I’m happy too."

Though 'Mighty Mouse' is already a living legend in the sport and is pretty much a household name, many of his fellow ONE fighters could use US exposure. This is a quantum leap in ONE's growth as the largest martial arts organization in the world.

Watch the full interview on The MMA Hour below:

Demetrious Johnson thankful for the massive online support after his win at ONE on Prime Video 1

When asked how the fans reacted after he beat Adriano Moraes for the world title, Demetrious Johnson explained that it was more of a normal thing for him. When asked if his phone blew up after the win, Johnson said:

"Yeah it exploded and I you know I wrote back to all the people who wrote me. I thought about I think about changing my number. Because for some people like because you know at the end of the day, I’m always grateful for the people who support me whether I win or lose and you know when I lost when he blew my face with his knee you know people still text me and it’s almost the same amount of people. There are a couple of people coming out of the woodwork [for] me but other than that I was grateful."

It's always great to have loyal fans who will stick up for you whether you win or lose. For Demetrious Johnson, he won't run out of ardent and devoted followers as his legendary legacy has already been cemented.

