“That bout really hyped up the energy” - Tiffany Teo hails Stamp Fairtex for an exciting performance over Jihin Radzuan

Stamp Fairtex made her highly anticipated return at ONE on Prime Video 2, giving fight fans a night to remember with a spectacular win over previously ranked contender Jihin Radzuan.

The night before, Tiffany Teo made her atomweight debut and scored a first-round submission over Ritu Phogat.

It was a spectacular night for the women of ONE Championship, who delivered on back-to-back nights. Still floating on cloud nine following her successful atomweight debut, Teo sat down with ONE Championship to discuss Stamp’s impressive performance in her U.S. primetime debut:

“Yeah, she landed a really nice elbow, really good timing on that. It was a really exciting fight, and I feel like that bout really hyped up the energy in the stadium.”

Stamp was unable to get a finish against Radzuan in their Prime Video showdown, but Teo believes that the Thai star's performance was strong enough to leave no room for questioning as the judges were tasked with levying their decision.

“I feel like even without that elbow, Stamp would have still won that fight. I feel like when Jihin was tyrying to close the distance for the takedown, she was taking a lot of clean shots. So I felt that Stamp did more damage.”

Stamp Fairtex working to improve her ground game with each fight

As a former kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, Stamp Fairtex is more than proficient with her hands. Since moving into the world of mixed martial arts, Stamp has impressed fans and fellow fighters with her evolution, particularly in the grappling game where she has been able to hold her own against some of the best female fighters in the world.

Her first-round submission over Ritu Phogat in the ONE women's atomweight world grand prix turned many heads and showed the world that Stamp is a serious threat to the division.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), Stamp Fairtex discussed her evolution on the ground with each passing fight and her dedication to continued self-improvement:

"I would say I train very hard, but if you talk about the improvement of my ground game, I would say I judge myself on the time that I fight and not on the time that I train. The [is the only] time that I can say that I am better than before is when I fight. Now, I know that I’m better today compared to my last fight. So I’m going to keep improving myself."

