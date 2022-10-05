“I want to submit her” - Stamp Fairtex aiming to finish Anissa Meksen on the ground in January

Stamp Fairtex has made strides in her Brazilian jiu-jitsu game and wants to prove her improved arsenal against one of the greatest strikers of this generation.

The Thai superstar will take on Anissa Meksen in a mixed rules bout at ONE on Prime Video 6 at Impact Arena in Bangkok in what would be ONE Championship’s return to Thailand.

The bout will be a four-rounder and will be fought alternately under Muay Thai and MMA rules with rounds 1 and 3 fought under the former’s guidelines. Stamp, who’s a natural striker, said in an interview with ONE Championship that Meksen is the perfect opponent for her to showcase her revamped ground game.

“All the fans might have never seen me taking down anyone, but in January I'm surely going to take down my opponent. I want to submit her.”

Despite starting her professional career as a Muay Thai artist, Stamp has made a successful transition into MMA and even won the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix Championship.

The former ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion had her biggest MMA fight to date when she challenged Angela Lee for her crown in a bid to become the first three-sport world champion in the promotion.

Although she lost that match, Stamp has since recovered and took a dominant unanimous decision win against Jihin Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2 this past weekend.

Stamp also got to show glimpses of her BJJ abilities when she got dominant position and nearly slipped in a rear-naked choke on Jihin, a natural grappler, in the second round of their match.

Meksen, meanwhile, owns a professional striking record of 103-5 and is a seven-time Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion. She’s also 3-0 in ONE Championship, with all of her fights being a testament to how dominant she is on the feet.

Meksen is also coming off a superb unanimous decision win over Dangkongfah Banchamek at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Stamp Fairtex feels she’s developed her grappling after her fight against Jihin

Stamp Fairtex is slowly developing into being a quintessential mixed martial artist, and her fight against Jihin this past weekend showed just how much she’s improved her versatility.

The 24-year-old dominated Jihin for the entire three rounds and had no problems stuffing the Malaysian star's attempts at putting the fight to the ground.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Stamp said she felt that she improved in her grappling repertoire when she faced Jihin this past weekend.

“I would say I train very hard, but if you talk about the improvement of my ground game, I would say I judge myself on the time that I fight and not on the time that I train. The [is the only] time that I can say that I am better than before is when I fight. Now, I know that I’m better today compared to my last fight. So I’m going to keep improving myself," said Stamp Fairtex.

