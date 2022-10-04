Stamp Fairtex shows continued development of her MMA game against Jihin Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2  

At ONE on Prime Video 2, Stamp Fairtex was successful in her return to the circle by defeating No.5-ranked contender Jihin ‘Shadow Cat’ Radzuan. Throughout the highly entertaining three-round war, Stamp not only imposed her will in striking but was also more than proficient in defending Radzuan’s takedown attempts.

At one point, the Fairtex Gym product even put Radzuan in position for a rear-naked choke, an especially impressive feat for a fighter whose roots are steeped in Muay Thai and kickboxing. Following the victory, Stamp was asked about her success in the grappling game and her confidence on the ground.

“Well, I'm very proud because I have been training hard for this. And I was really happy that I was able to almost pull a rear naked choke on her in the second round.”

Perhaps the best example of Stamp Fairtex’s ground game is her victory over ‘The Indian Tigress’ Ritu Phogat at ONE: Winter Warriors in December 2021. The pair locked horns in the final round of the ONE Women’s Atomweight World Grand Prix. While many expected Phogat to get the job done with her exquisite wrestling skills, Stamp shocked everyone by submitting Phogat via an armbar in the first round.

Check out Stamp's step-in elbow against Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2:

Danielle Kelly wants to help Stamp Fairtex develop her grappling skills

ONE Championship’s submission grappling star Danielle Kelly is gearing up for her own transition into the world of mixed martial arts, following in the footsteps of former two-sport world champion Stamp Fairtex. Taking a break from honing her grappling skills, Kelly spoke with ONE Championship about her development.

It was then that she revealed her interest in training with No.1-ranked atomweight, Stamp Fairtex. Kelly even suggested that the two could trade knowledge, with Kelly giving Stamp jiu-jitsu lessons in exchange for some striking tips.

“I also kind of [want to] test myself because she's like, among the top [fighters] of our division. So it'd be really cool to see where I stand with someone like her. And I feel I could get her some jiu-jitsu tips, not to get twistered and defend armbars. I feel like I'll help her a lot, and she's really nice.”

When it comes to striking, Kelly couldn’t do much better than learn from a former ONE Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion. Perhaps one day we will get to see the two young superstars work together inside the gym.

