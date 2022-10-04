“I know that I’m better today” - Stamp Fairtex says she put in the work to be better on the ground

Thai MMA superstar Stamp Fairtex has been putting in the work to be as dangerous on the ground as she is on the feet. The ONE Championship atomweight athlete continues to improve her game.

At ONE on Prime Video 2, Stamp defeated a top-ranked opponent when she met Jihin Radzuan. In a recent interview, the 24-year-old Thai-born fighter explained that she is proud of her performance and knows she has improved. While speaking to SCMP MMA, she said:

"I would say I train very hard, but if you talk about the improvement of my ground game, I would say I judge myself on the time that I fight and not on the time that I train. The [is the only] time that I can say that I am better than before is when I fight. Now, I know that I’m better today compared to my last fight. So I’m going to keep improving myself."

Stamp Fairtex has incredible skills on the feet having begun her Muay Thai training at the early age of five. Before she was even 23 years old, she had become a two-sport world champion holding gold in both kickboxing and Muay Thai.

In MMA, she showed improved ground skills, particularly when she defeated Commonwealth gold medal wrestler Ritu Phogat. After that, she attempted to dethrone the atomweight queen Angela Lee. 'Unstoppable' Lee is incredibly experienced on the ground and was able to defeat Stamp via submission.

The Thai-born athlete is focused on improving her overall game, especially grappling. She will need the sharpest tools possible as she aims to get the atomweight crown from Angela Lee in the future.

See the full interview with Stamp below:

Stamp Fairtex on losing to Angela Lee

Losing to 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee at ONE X lit a fire in the young Thai-born fighter. Stamp Fairtex explained in a recent interview that this loss helped her realize how elevated the skills are of a world champion.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Stamp Fairtex explained:

“I didn’t feel disappointed after losing that fight. I just felt like ‘What a pity that I couldn't finish her.’ For me, it was a great opportunity to share the circle with Angela, and that loss made me realize the gap between me and her. It made me realize how much harder I need to practice to [earn a rematch with] her in the future.”

Angela Lee submitted Stamp in the second round of their world championship showdown. However, the Thai-born fighter is back on the winning trail and will be looking to work her way back as the top contender.

