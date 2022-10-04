Fans react to the respect shown between Stamp Fairtex and Jihin Radzuan after their fight

At ONE on Prime Video 2, top-ranked atomweight contenders Stamp Fairtex and Jihin ‘Shadow Cat’ Radzuan gave fans a show from start to finish. Stamp scored a unanimous decision victory, returning to the win column for the first time since her loss to atomweight queen Angela Lee at ONE X in March.

In a clip shared by ONE Championship on Instagram, the two fighters can be seen embracing each other after the final bell was rung.

Fans shared their appreciation for the pair’s display of mutual respect in the comments section of the post following their instant classic on Friday night.

Check out the comments below:

“That's what it's all about. Respect”

“This is sports!!”

“This fight show women have strong heart and never give up”

“I just love Stamp. She’s such a positive person and full of energy.”

“Thanks for a great entertaining fight!”

“I said it before I will say it again not just an awesome character but a great ambassador for the sport ... ❤️”

“Two exceptional fighters. Fairtex always brilliant with beauty and technique.”

The next time ONE Championship sees Stamp Fairtex inside the circle, it will be against Muay Thai sensation Anissa Meksen in the promotion’s second mixed-rules bout. The highly-anticipated match-up is slated to go down at ONE on Prime Video 6 in January 2023 when the promotion returns to Thailand.

Stamp Fairtex eager to rematch "good friend" Angela Lee for the atomweight world title

With her return to the win column at ONE on Prime Video 2, Stamp Fairtex is eager to get another crack at Angela Lee’s atomweight crown. The two previously met in March at ONE X, the promotion’s 10th-year anniversary event. Despite having ‘Unstoppable’ on the ropes early, Lee was able to weather the storm and secure a second-round rear-naked choke submission.

The two female warriors will not face each other again until the ONE Championship and Amazon Prime Video joint press conference in Los Angeles. The two world champions appeared as part of the panel that evening to answer questions and hype up the promotion’s partnership with the North American streaming service.

Speaking to ONE about their interaction during the event, Stamp Fairtex said that it was brief, but the two were delighted to see one another:

“I just greeted her when we met in front of the elevator. We just had a small talk, and she hugged me and asked me the usual [stuff]. And, I played with her daughter a little. Actually, we didn't have a chance to talk much because both of us were busy for the press conference. We are still good friends.”

