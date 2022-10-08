“I was rooting for her” - Tiffany Teo slightly disappointed with Angela Lee’s loss at ONE on Prime Video 2

Top strawweight contender Tiffany Teo was slightly disappointed when Angela Lee fell to Xiong Jing Nan at ONE on Prime Video 2.

The Singapore native was itching to get back into world title contention with a new champion. However, those plans were crushed when Xiong Jing Nan’s hand was raised instead.

Since that window of opportunity has tentatively closed, ONE Championship asked Tiffany Teo what she proposes to do next.

‘No Chill’ replied:

“I’m leaning towards a fight in atomweight, because I really wanted to fight Angela next.”

Tiffany Teo made the decision earlier this year to drop down to the atomweight division to contend for the world title. After experiencing two losses against Xiong Jing Nan in 2018 and again at ONE: Inside the Matrix in October 2021, a trilogy matchup is of little interest to her at the moment.

Although Teo and Xiong have a bit of history together, at the end of the day, ‘No Chill’ had to keep her own best interests at heart.

The 32-year-old veteran regretfully added:

“I was rooting for her. I love Panda, she’s a super respectful athlete. Honestly, if we weren’t fighting each other, I think we will probably [be a good] fit [as friends]. But it’s just we’re on different teams. I was hoping the best case scenario for me was if Angela wins and I’m the top contender in strawweight, then it makes sense for that match to happen. I was at the stadium, I was ready to call her out if that happened.”

Tiffany Teo does not regret shedding the weight for ONE 161

Under the same fight card as Xiong vs Lee III, Teo made her atomweight debut in dominant fashion. She scored a first-round submission victory over Commonwealth wrestling champion Ritu Phogat.

As a result, Teo is now the No. 5 contender in the atomweight division.

Satisfied with her weight cut, Tiffany Teo admitted feeling stronger and lighter at 115lbs than at 125lbs. ‘No Chill’ explained how she got there and how it’s given her the confidence to take on the division.

She told ONE Championship in a post-interview fight at ONE on Prime Video 2:

“The first thing is the diet. I had to diet a lot to make this atomweight. Thankfully I had help from a professional nutritionist, he’s based in the US. John Sasson helped me a lot [in] making this weight at atomweight. A huge difference I noticed was my speed. I felt like I was a lot faster at a lower weight class compared to when I was fighting at strawweight.”

