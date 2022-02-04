Two world title fights, Aung La N Sang-Bigdash III confirmed for ONE: Full Circle 

Two epic world title fights and the long-awaited trilogy showdown between Aung La N Sang and Vitaly Bigdash have been confirmed for ONE: Full Circle on Friday, February 25.

Six superstars are ready to leave fans on the edge of their seats in the lead-up to the night’s main event, which will have two-division ONE world champion Reinier De Ridder defending his middleweight strap against welterweight king Kiamrian Abbasov.

Before the two grappling experts light up the Circle at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Ukrainian slugger Roman Kryklia will put his light heavyweight kickboxing world title on the line. 'Brazen' will be going up against Dutch-Turkish dynamo Murat Aygun in the co-main event.

The world championship bout was previously booked on several occasions. However, numerous factors, including COVID-19 health and safety protocols, forced it to be postponed.

Those delays have only served to stoke the flames of rivalry between the two, though. And if all goes to plan, the global fan base can expect these behemoths to swing heavy leather as they eye a highlight-reel knockout.

Kryklia is keen to school ‘The Butcher’, while Aygun is eager to end the Ukrainian’s reign at the top of the 102.1 kg kickboxing division.

Meanwhile, the promotion's featherweight Muay Thai world champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee is set to defend his gold against No. 1-ranked contender Jamal Yusupov. The two were also set to meet in the past, but the Russian striker was forced to withdraw due to injury.

The 27-year-old Thai star is on a 4-0 run in the promotion. 'Kherow' has already proven that he deserves a shot at the prestigious championship belt, following two significant triumphs over Muay Thai icons Samy Sana and Yodsanklai Fairtex.

Last but certainly not least, the trilogy bout between Aung La N Sang and Vitaly Bigdash was another guaranteed barn burner confirmed for the card by the promotion earlier today. The Myanmar superstar and the Russian phenom are currently tied in their rivalry, which goes back to January 2017.

On February 25, fans will finally find out who takes home the series.

Another MMA battle and a striking matchup wraps up the main card for this stacked event. Germany’s top striking prospect Enriko Kehl goes toe-to-toe with Dutch-Turkish Tayfun Ozcan in a featherweight kickboxing tilt, while Brazil’s Fabricio Andrade meets Filipino warrior Jeremy Pacatiw in a bantamweight duel.

Full fight card for ONE: Full Circle

Main card:

(c) Reinier de Ridder vs. Kiamrian Abbasov (ONE Middleweight World Title)

(c) Roman Kryklia vs. Murat Aygun (ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Title)

(c) Petchmorakot Petchyindee vs. Jamal Yusupov (ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title)

Aung La N Sang vs. Vitaly Bigdash (MMA – middleweight)

Enriko Kehl vs. Tayfun Ozcan (kickboxing – featherweight)

Fabricio Andrade vs. Jeremy Pacatiw (MMA – bantamweight)

Lead card:

Leandro Ataides vs. David Branch (MMA – middleweight)

Guto Inocente vs. Bruno Susano (kickboxing – heavyweight)

Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Valmir Da Silva (MMA – welterweight)

Chris Shaw vs. Vladimir Kuzmin (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Diandra Martin vs. Smilla Sundell (Muay Thai – 58-kilogram catchweight)

Yuri Simoes vs. Daniyal Zainalov (MMA – middleweight)

Jiduo Yibu vs. Daniel Puertas (kickboxing – flyweight)

Rahul Raju vs. Drex Zamboanga (MMA – lightweight)

