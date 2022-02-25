He hasn't improved a lot in anything – Vitaly Bigdash assesses Aung La N Sang

Vitaly Bigdash may have been out of the ONE Circle for quite some time, but that doesn't mean he hasn't kept an on his his rival, Aung La N Sang.

Since their last meeting, Bigdash has only competed in the Circle thrice compared to N Sang's nine. Instead of being intimidated by experience, the 37-year-old has used the fights to study and assess his opponent even more:

"I don’t think Aung La improved a lot in anything. I can see he worked on his weaknesses, but we’ll see if I can make use of them once again,” said Bigdash.

Injuries and a bout with COVID-19 over the past five years have prevented Bigdash from being active. However, he believes that he's now rejuvenated and ready to compete to the best of his abilities.

According to the former ONE middleweight world champion, he will be in his best form when he takes on Aung La N Sang at ONE: Full Circle on Friday.

In the latest vlog for ONE: Full Circle, Bigdash shared that he’s put in the work and is excited to put on a display of his skills on the world stage.

“I’ve looked forward to this fight for a long time. I’ve been preparing well for this rematch. The camp was very fruitful. It took me two months to prepare for this fight. So I’m in good form and I believe I will put on a good show.”

It’s all business for Aung La N Sang and Vitaly Bigdash

Despite the increasing tension between the two, Aung La N Sang believes that him and Vitaly Bigdash are just doing what they have to do.

“He’s just another man. He’s a father, you know. We’re doing this to provide for our family. I’m excited to be back, excited to give the fans a show, excited to have that I have a good opponent in Vitaly Bigdash,” said N Sang.

N Sang has previously credited Bigdash for his growth as a fighter and has reiterated his respect for him. However, they were always fated to cross paths once again.

Five years is a long time in the fight game and N Sang is hoping that he will face a completely different fighter in the Circle:

“I hope he’s developed and that I’m better. That’s why it’s an exciting matchup, it’s going to be a totally different fight in itself in a technical level and physically we’ve both grown and become better, so I’m excited for this one. It’s not going to decision, it’s going to be an exclamation mark.”

Both fighters have waited a long time to get their hands on each other, and N Sang is certain of one thing:

“There’s gonna be violence of Friday night, I promise you that.”

Edited by David Andrew