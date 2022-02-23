ONE Championship's latest event will be available to stream online. To watch their upcoming event, ONE: Full Circle, we have the details here.

The event will happen on February 25, 6:00 P.M. Singapore Standard Time (SGT). The 12-fight card will showcase fights across different combat sports, namely MMA, kickboxing and Muay Thai.

In the headlining spot, two-division champion Reinier 'The Dutch Knight' de Ridder will put his middleweight title on the line against a fellow ONE world champion. Welterweight king Kiamrian 'Brazen' Abbasov has aspirations of becoming a champ-champ himself and we'll see if he can achieve this against de Ridder.

In the co-main event, ONE light heavyweight kickboxing king Roman Kryklia will face Murat 'The Butcher' Aygun in a fight that's been rescheduled a few times. This Friday, they will finally lock horns in the Circle.

Also on the card is the epic conclusion to the rivalry of two former middleweight champions vying for another shot at the title. 'The Burmese Python' Aung La N Sang and Vitaly Bigdash are currently 1-1 in their rivalry. Bigdash got the first win while Aung La got him in the rematch, exchanging belts in the process. A rubber match is needed for the two to finally settle the score.

For information on how to watch ONE Championship online for ONE: Full Circle, check out the details below.

How to watch ONE Championship online for ONE: Full Circle

ONE: Full Circle will be broadcast live to more than 150 countries, and fans can watch via television, tablet, computer or mobile device.

You can watch ONE Championship online by streaming the full event on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App beginning with the lead card at 6 p.m. Singapore Standard Time (SGT) on Friday, 25 February.

*** Note: Those living in the United States, India, Japan, and New Zealand won’t be able to watch the event through the above mediums.

Watch the main card live on ONE’s YouTube channel or the ONE Super App at 7:30 a.m. EST/4:30 a.m. PST on Friday, 25 February.

The lead card will be broadcast live on ONE’s Facebook account, ONE’s YouTube channel, and the ONE Super App at 5 a.m. EST/2 a.m. PST on Friday, 25 February.

Following the first broadcast of ONE: Full Circle, the event will immediately be made available to stream on ONE’s YouTube channel and the ONE Super App.

Source: ONE Championship website

For more information on how to watch ONE Championship online, visit their official webpage for the event.

