Watch: ONE Championship vlog ahead of ONE: Bad Blood

ONE Championship's hard-hitting event, Bad Blood, took a dramatic turn and it's not how you imagined it would be. In the midst of fight week's tension and hype, the world's common enemy at the moment, COVID-19, reared its ugly head. Just days before the event, John Lineker, who was set to fight Bibiano Fernandes for the bantamweight title in the main event, tested positive for the coronavirus. Him and his entire team as well.

In a vlog recently released by ONE Championship, we see the fallout from the unfortunate event. The pandemic has thrown a lot of curveballs and obstacles towards sporting events for the better part of the last two years. Despite this huge setback, ONE is pushing through, still eager to entertain its fans and deliver awesome fights.

With the main event scrapped, the co-main event will now headline Bad Blood. The much-anticipated interim heavyweight title bout between Anatoly Malykhin and Kirill Grishenko is pushing through and would be a banger for the headliner. In the vlog we see the two competitors get ready for their epic clash, leading up to their face-off in the weigh-ins.

Some stars also had a bit of fun by testing out who had the strongest punch. The ONE fighters were seen punching a boxing machine that recorded their scores.

Watch the full Vlog here:

ONE Championship is pushing forward despite setbacks in ONE: Bad Blood

Ever since the start of 2022, ONE Championship has been getting pummeled by COVID-19. In three major events, ONE has had some of its most high-profile fights canceled because of the coronavirus. Its latest victim, the main event of ONE: Bad Blood, might be the most heartbreaking of all.

The bout had months and months of hype and the anticipation was through the roof for the two bitter rivals to finally collide. The event was even named Bad Blood due to the main event's personal nature.

Despite the animosity between him and his challenger, bantamweight champion Bibiano Fernandes wishes John Lineker well. At the end of the day, this is a profession and these men are here to make a living. Things like this can be upsetting for an athlete who's been preparing for months only to be stopped by COVID-19. Their fight will have to wait for a few more weeks, at least.

We're sure ONE will have better contigencies in the future, such as backup fighters, in case such instances happen again. Regardless of the setbacks, ONE Championship is showing resilience in the midst of their troubles and will still deliver a banger of a card.

