"Want to win a US$250,000 job offer" - ONE Championship wants you to apply to season two of The Apprentice

ONE Championship is looking for their next apprentice and they want you to apply for season two. The winner of the next season of The Apprentice will walk away with a $250,000 job from ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

"Want to win a US$250,000 job offer to work under ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong? Submit your video application NOW for Season 2 of The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition"

Much like the season one winner of The Apprentice, Jessica Ramella, you don't need to have a specific background to be nominated to be on the show or to even win it.

Ramella beat out 15 other contestants with sure grit and tenacity as well as her smarts to land the biggest opportunity of her life. She spoke with 8days Magazine about life after winning the show:

"I think when something as monumental as winning The Apprentice happens to you, it creates a ripple effect in every area of your life. My life has changed drastically in many ways. Not only professionally by starting at a new company in a new sector and field while learning a completely new set of skills, but it’s also changed me a lot as a person.”

ONE Championship makes additions to the grappling roster

ONE Championship has made a splash in the grappling world with some of their recent signings like the Ruotolo brothers Kade, Tye, Mikey Musumeci, and Gordon Ryan. They just added three more grapplers to an already stacked roster of grappling competitors.

Their most recent signings of Renato Canuto, Jessa Khan, and Tainan Dalpra show that they are not only here to take part in grappling but really to take over the game. All of these competitors are highly regarded in the world of jiu-jitsu and are all champions.

Bringing in fresh new faces also brings in new fans as each of these competitors bring their fanbases along with them to ONE. This just opens the door for more opportunities for other high-level grapplers to possibly sign on with ONE.

There is a reason why ONE is the home of combat sports, and that's because the promotion has a wide array of combat sports under one roof. From kickboxing to MMA to grappling, they have it all for all the hardcore and casual fans alike.

