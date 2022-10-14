WATCH: Danielle Kelly demonstrates sneaky triangle from kimura setup

ONE submission grappler and jiu-jitsu star Danielle Kelly frequently posts technical videos on her social media, and we're loving it. It's the most earnest way for professional athletes to give back to their fans.

In her latest video, we saw the dashing and dangerous American grappler pull off a modified triangle choke.

Check out the Instagram post below:

"A sneaky triangle from the kimura setup on top that @smashpassjay taught. Always useful and basic techniques needed for the high level competition 🤙🏼"

One of the oldest and most effective tricks in combat is the art of misdirection. Danielle Kelly's Kimura lock set-up forced her opponent to defend the arm while in truth she was going to attack with a triangle choke.

Even just by panning your opponent's attention towards one limb allows you to attack another without them knowing. Better start drilling this in the gym.

Danielle Kelly plans to transition to MMA by 2023

Danielle Kelly has spoken a lot about making a move to MMA for some time now. Kelly has spoken about her transition into cagefighting when she was present at the 2022 ADCC World Championships as a spectator.

The prestigious yearly tournament, which has ONE Championship as a major sponsor, brought the entire sport of submission grappling together - fans and athletes alike. Kelly was present in the crowd while her fellow ONE grappler, 19-year-old prodigy Kade Ruotolo, became the youngest-ever ADCC world champion.

While at the event, MMA journalist The Schmo had an interview with Kelly and discussed her future career plans. When asked about her eventual transition to MMA, the American grappling star said:

“Hopefully soon, I’ll have like one or two more jiu-jitsu matches and then maybe I’ll focus on my first MMA fight next year. I just want to compete in jiu-jitsu first, and then sometime next year I want to make the move to MMA.”

Regardless of when and who she fights, Danielle Kelly has the makings to become a bonfide MMA star. She has lethal grappling skills, superstar looks and a massive following to become the next big female athlete in MMA.

All she has to do is make that transition. When that time comes, we'll be watching for sure. ONE Championship definitely has the platform and reach for her to be able to showcase her skills for the world to see.

Watch Kelly's full interview below:

Poll : 0 votes