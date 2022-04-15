Watch: Top Muay Thai moments from the founder of Fairtex Training Center

The renowned Fairtex Training Center and its namesake merchandise and clothing brand have been synonymous with Muay Thai for many years. These days, one cannot look at a Fairtex-branded product and not think it's one of the top brands in the sport.

Founded in 1971 by Mr. Phillip Wong, the brand started as a company that sells t-shirts to Thai department stores.

A few years after the founding of his clothing brand, Mr. Wong established Fairtex Muay Thai Camp Thailand, out of his love and passion for the sport Muay Thai. It was also a way for him to give back to the community by providing impoverished kids a means for a second chance at life through Muay Thai.

By continuing his advocacy, Mr. Wong helped establish the careers of some of the best fighters in the world. Some of the most notable fighters to come out of Mr. Wong's training centers are ONE fighters like Yodsanklai and Stamp, as well as foreign fighters like Jake Shields and Gilbert Melendez.

In a video released by the training center's YouTube channel, we see Mr. Wong talk about his two favorite moments from his tenure in the sport.

Watch the full video here:

Fairtex has its newest and perhaps youngest rising star in Smilla Sundell

17-year-old Muay Thai firecracker Smilla 'The Hurricane' Sundell is one of Mr. Wong's latest acquisitions who's making waves on the world stage.

The Swede is set to make history as she faces Filipina-American dynamo Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

After just one, albeit very dominant, win inside the circle, Sundell is now fighting for a world championship. 'The Hurricane' is vying for something fighters twice her age spend an entire career chasing. If she wins, she'll become the youngest female Muay Thai world champion of all time.

Buntan vs. Sundell is sure to be an exhilarating clash between two young and hungry lions. Serving as the co-main event of ONE: Eersel vs. Sadikovic on April 22, the bout is already making headlines for the sheer intrigue it's generating.

Sundell is best known for her youthful aggression and otherworldly ability to finish her opponents. Despite only being relatively young, the Swede has notched 22 KO/TKO wins in her record.

Buntan, on the other hand, is best known for her fast hands and technical prowess in Muay Thai. The Fil-Am fighter has also trained with ONE featherweight world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Edited by Harvey Leonard