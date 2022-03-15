Why is Itsuki Hirata's nickname 'Android 18'?

One might wonder why ONE Championship atomweight rising star Itsuki Hirata bears a rather peculiar nickname: 'Android 18'. If you were born after the 90's and have not seen the classic Japanese anime Dragon Ball Z, then you would, indeed, not have a clue.

As it happens, Hirata bears a strong resemblance to one Dragon Ball Z character who was, in fact, named Android 18.

During media day ahead of ONE Championship: Empower last year, Hirata was asked why she changed her nickname from 'Strong Heart Fighter' to 'Android 18'. To this, the rising Japanese star answered:

“I changed my nickname because a lot of people say I look like Android 18, a character from Dragon Ball. She is a very strong woman in the comic book so I decided to change my nickname.”

It's quite nice to base your nickname on an android who was initially created to kill but then made the powerful choice to be good and protect people instead.

Android 18 is a strong, independent woman who won't take any nonsense from anybody. She also exemplifies great courage and grace on the battlefield, often showing extreme calm in the midst of battle. Such traits can also be seen in the budding Japanese MMA star, Itsuki Hirata.

Itsuki Hirata returns to fight Jihin Radzuan at ONE X

On March 26, Itsuki Hirata returns after a lengthy hiatus to fight on the biggest card ONE championship has ever put together.

The Japanese warrior was supposed to face Ritu Phogat in the semi-finals of ONE atomweight Grand Prix tournament last year. As luck would have it, Hirata was forced to withdraw due to illness. She hasn't been inside the Circle since.

Now back and healthier and stronger than ever, Hirata aims to keep her momentum rolling towards the top of the atomweight ranks.

Her ferocious fighting style, kid-like antics, superstar looks and natural charisma has made Hirata one to look out for in ONE Championship. She is still undefeated and will look to keep it that way against Malaysian sensation Jihin Radzuan.

Tune in on March 26 to see the action and drama unfold.

