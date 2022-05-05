"May the Fourth be with you" - ONE Championship celebrates Star Wars day

ONE Championship, Asia's largest fight organization, houses some of the best athletes that practice martial arts philosophies like Jedi Masters. If there is one profession that is most similar to what a Jedi does, it's professional fighting.

One such martial artist is former ONE bantamweight champion Kevin 'The Silencer' Belingon. The ferocious Wushu expert has dismantled his opponents in the ring and cage with his otherworldly kickboxing and unlimited cardio.

He is, however, still a compassionate, wise and honorable man outside the ring. In a recent video by ONE Championship, the promotion showed how Belingon's martial arts salute sent his opponent flying back. Kind of like a force push:

The post is quite clever and creative. Jedi masters have striking similarities to martial arts masters. Belingon is one of the most legit martial arts masters in the sport of MMA and the post is definitely fitting to celebrate Star Wars Day. May the Fourth be with us indeed.

ONE Championship is truly the home of martial arts not just in Asia, but the world

Over the years, the fight business has been muddied by promoters and fighters who focus too much on the promotional side of the business rather than the fighting. Due to this, certain martial arts philosophies and tenets have been taking the backseat while fighters who talk trash take centerstage.

ONE Championship, however, is bringing the fight business back to its martial arts roots. Based in Asia, ONE has established its business philosophy on the fact that martial arts has always been synonymous with the continent. They celebrate this idea in the grandest way possible. Their website says it best:

"Whether it is Karate, Muay Thai, Kung Fu, Judo, Kali, Shuai Jiao, Taekwondo, Sambo, Silat, or Aikido, martial arts has flourished in Asia for the last 5000 years. There is a homegrown martial art in almost every country in Asia that is revered and celebrated as a part of history and tradition."

The Singapore-based organization now showcases four of the most prominent martial arts today: MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing and submission grappling. With some of the best athletes from all those combat sports employed on their roster, ONE Championship is changing the business with its variety of actions.

Underneath all that, however, all of their athletes still practice martial arts codes of humility, integrity, honor, respect, courage, discipline and compassion.

