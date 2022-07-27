Witness Thanh Le’s epic KO of Kotetsu Boku, other body shot knockouts in ONE highlight reel

Thanh Le is known for providing ONE Championship fans highlight reel knockouts every time he steps inside the circle. His sophomore appearance under the ONE banner was no exception back in 2019 at ONE: Dreams of Gold. On that night, Le faced former ONE lightweight world champion Kotetsu Boku

During the contest, Le landed a vicious left kick to the body of his opponent in the early moments of the first round. The shot opened up the Japan-raised South Korean for a short right that landed clean, dropping Boku and leading to a stoppage just 88 seconds into the bout.

Recently, ONE Championship took a look at Le’s incredible knockout and other gut-wrenching body shot knockouts in a recent highlight reel uploaded on the promotion’s YouTube channel.

“Feast your eyes on some of the wildest body shot knockouts in ONE history!“

Watch the full compilation below:

Thanh Le will have the opportunity to add another highlight to his resume when he meets dangerous Chinese power striker Tang Kai in the co-main event of ONE 160 on August 26.

Both fighters will step into the circle undefeated under the ONE banner. Le will look to continue building his legacy while Kai will attempt to establish his own as China’s first MMA world champion.

Like Thanh Le, Fabricio Andrade scored his own highlight reel body shot KO

Not to be outdone, Fabricio ‘Wonder Boy’ Andrade scored his own incredible body shot knockout against Kwon Won Il at ONE 158 back in June. Just over a minute into the contest, Andrade landed a crushing liver kick that immediately folded the South Korean, forcing the stoppage.

For Andrade, it was his fifth straight win in the circle and seventh overall. With his last three wins coming via finish in the first round, ‘Wonder Boy’ believes he has staked his claim for a title shot against the promotion’s reigning bantamweight champion John Lineker.

While the promotion hasn’t officially announced a date for a potential showdown between Andrade and Lineker, both fighters have acknowledged that it is the logical next step.

While speaking to the South China Morning Post, Andrade had some choice words for his potential opponent:

“He [John Lineker] can’t touch me… He’s 159 [lbs]. Like, he’s so small… I’m not just talking sh*t, I’m not disrespecting him. I’m saying what I believe: I’m gonna finish him in the first round, and that’s a fact. He knows it. He knows that I’m gonna finish him. That’s why he’s avoiding me.”

