Troy Worthen has no regrets fighting John Lineker on 24 hours' notice

Troy Worthen is set to fight Shuya Kamikubo at ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters on January 14 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. 'Pretty Boy' is coming off a tough loss against John Lineker, but he has no regrets about accepting the match on 24 hours' notice.

Worthen tasted back-to-back losses in ONE Championship and those were the only defeats of his career. The 28-year-old American dropped to a 7-2 professional MMA record. However, he doesn't mind getting a few dents on his resume.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Worthen said:

"I’m the type of person that will always be going to take the risk. I'm trying to make cool memories, have cool experiences and just live life to the fullest. Who else can say they fought John Lineker on 24 hours' notice? This should be the main event. It didn’t go my way, it's part of the sport."

Looking back at the bout, Worthen is content with his decision and would do it all over again if another last-minute fight notice comes. He also sees himself prevailing over Lineker if they face each other again under the ONE Championship banner.

"I think if we fight that fight over five times, I'll probably win the next five. I think he just got me on an off night and it is what it is, you know. I think, I’ll take that fight again on 24 hours' notice if this fight pops up. I'm not scared of these guys and that result doesn’t define who I am as a martial artist."

Catch Troy Wrothen's full interview with the South China Morning Post below:

Troy Worthen describes his loss to Yusuf Saadulaev as a subpar performance

Prior to losing to John Lineker, Troy Worthen tasted his first career loss to Yusup Saadulaev back in December 2020. Recollecting what happened inside the ring, 'Pretty Boy' described both performances that night as dull.

"I think I didn’t have my best fight against Yusup. It was honestly I think a very boring performance for both of us. Not much happened," he said. "I just think it wasn’t a great performance from anybody."

One Sports @OneSportsPHL ONE Championship veteran Yusup Saadulaev defeated Troy "Pretty Boy" Worthen via unanimous decision in #ONECollisionCourse ONE Championship veteran Yusup Saadulaev defeated Troy "Pretty Boy" Worthen via unanimous decision in #ONECollisionCourse. https://t.co/KZKOVqMkOK

The match went to the judges' scorecards, which favored Saadulaev. Assessing his performance, Worthen believes the match could have swung either way.

"I think honestly, the decision could have went either way. I got hit with some decent shots at the end of each round. Maybe that swayed the judges. I think I had a lot more control. I think I did a lot of damage to his leg, which obviously doesn’t look as cool as a punch to the face and that wasn’t counted as much."

Be sure to tune in for ONE: Heavy Hitters this Friday to see if Worthen can rebound from his past two results.

