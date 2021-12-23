“Ready for war towards the title” - John Lineker reminds Bibiano Fernandes that he is ready to take the bantamweight throne

John Lineker is prepared for his war against fellow Brazilian Bibiano ‘The Flash’ Fernandes, as per a recent Instagram post.

The bantamweight knockout machine, nicknamed ‘Hands of Stone’, has pushed toward a shot at Fernandes’ world title following two consecutive knockouts in the Circle.

At ONE on TNT III, which premiered in April this year, the American Top Team product looked like he barely broke a sweat after knocking out Troy Worthen with a single right hand in the first round.

In John Lineker’s sophomore appearance, he reminded the world about the power in his fists by knocking out former division king Kevin Belingon in the second round.

John Lineker was supposed to square off against the 41-year-old Fernandes at ONE X, originally slated for December 5 this year. However, the event was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak in Singapore.

Despite the delay, John Lineker seems primed and ready to knock down ‘The Flash’ from his throne.

“Exhausted, but happy and mentally prepared, ready for war towards the title!! Training is a fight. Fight is a war.”

It also seems that John Lineker has his "moves" prepared.

Can John Lineker knock out Bibiano Fernandes at ONE X?

John Lineker’s quick and powerful fists have sent 16 men to the canvas and could power him to victory against Fernandes.

However, Fernandes has tremendous punch resistance and a world-class chin, as seen in his four fights against Belingon. When his opponent misses, the Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist is quick to take them into deep waters on the ground.

‘The Flash’ has only been finished once in his career, way back in 2006 against Urijah Faber. John Lineker needs to prepare something special if he wants to be the second man to knock out the bantamweight star. However, Lineker evidently has all the necessary tools to outstrike the division king.

Fernandes can exploit his compatriot’s weaknesses on the ground, but he will need to close the distance and shoot for a takedown before doing so. If ‘Hands of Stone’ can counter with a hook or a couple of punches, we could have a new bantamweight king next year.

