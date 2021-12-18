The 5 Most Devastating Knockouts in ONE Championship in 2021

ONE Championship treated its global audience to plenty of memorable moments in 2021. To everyone’s delight, some of the most unforgettable knockouts in the promotion’s history took place over the last year.

It has been a banner year for the organization. From start to finish, its world-class athletes continued to amass some picture-perfect finishes.

The COVID-19 pandemic may have left fighters eager to get more game time. However, as restrictions eased worldwide, it became clear that the fighters of ONE clearly never took their foot off the gas pedal.

They produced one highlight-reel moment after another that will be talked about for years to come.

Here are five of the most devastating knockouts in ONE Championship in 2021.

#5. John Lineker vs. Troy Worthen - ONE on TNT 3

John Lineker reminded the world why he is nicknamed ‘Hands of Stone’ as Troy ‘Pretty Boy’ Worthen tasted his one-punch knockout power back in April.

The Brazilian made his intentions known from the opening bell, as he struck with power. The American wrestler did try to break Lineker’s rhythm, but it barely had any effect. If anything, it gave the Brazilian knockout specialist more reason to hit even harder.

With the clock ticking towards the end of the round, Worthen thought that trading leather with Lineker was the best way to close out the stanza. ‘Pretty Boy’ was wrong and, just moments later, things were not pretty on his end.

Lineker uncorked a thunderous right hand that landed on the American’s jaw. Worthen fell backwards, and 'Hands of Stone' followed up with one more punch to seal the knockout with 25 seconds left in the opening frame.

The victory - especially the way he earned it via knockout - booked him a date against division king Bibiano Fernandes at ONE X. Fernandes has only one defeat on his outstanding ONE resume. The bantamweight world champion has only been knocked out once in his career, and that came way back in 2006.

Will Lineker fancy another highlight-reel stoppage against 'The Flash'?

