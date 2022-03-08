Yodkaikaew confident Stamp can topple Lee and seal status as three-sport world champion

Yodkaikaew Fairtex has witnessed Stamp Fairtex's evolution from a two-sport striking queen into one of the most complete MMA fighters on the planet.

The Thai star has seen firsthand the effort that Stamp has put in to blend her new grappling skills with her repertoire in the stand-up department. He has been thrilled to see it exhibited to the world during her recent outings in the One Circle.

'Y2K' expects his friend to continue her impressive run when she takes on the toughest test of her career, 'Unstoppable' Angela Lee, in the main event of ONE X on Saturday, March 26.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship The ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion challenges atomweight queen Angela Lee for the gold at ONE X! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship



| 26 March | Tickets bit.ly/ONEXTickets Stamp Fairtex is hard-COREThe ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion challenges atomweight queen Angela Lee for the gold at ONE X! #ONEX | 26 March | Tickets Stamp Fairtex is hard-CORE 😤 The ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix Champion challenges atomweight queen Angela Lee for the gold at ONE X! 🏆 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship#ONEX | 26 March | Tickets 👉 bit.ly/ONEXTickets https://t.co/TNgUtlv2Of

Ahead of the pair's world title tilt, Yodkaikaew told ONE:

"What I can say is Stamp will win the world title, no matter how. Of course, I have to cheer for my friend."

The pair have spent many hours together perfecting their craft in the all-encompassing discipline at the Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya.

He was one of the only fighters at the gym training in MMA when Stamp started her pursuit of a world title. That made him Stamp's go-to guy when she needed to pick up some tricks and trades of the sport.

Yodkaikaew describes Stamp as a fast learner, says she has made "great progress"

The biggest subject of debate amongst the martial arts community ahead of the main event showdown is whether or not Stamp can mingle with ‘Unstoppable’ on the canvas.

Yodkaikaew certainly thinks she can. From their time rolling on the canvas, the martial artist picked out two points to show why she'll be comfortable grappling with Lee at ONE’s 10-year anniversary showpiece.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship finishes Ritu Phogat via ARMBAR to win the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship



| How To Watch: Nobody saw THAT coming! Stamp Fairtexfinishes Ritu Phogat via ARMBAR to win the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix! #ONEWinterWarriors | How To Watch: bit.ly/ONEWinterWarri… Nobody saw THAT coming! Stamp Fairtex 🇹🇭 finishes Ritu Phogat via ARMBAR to win the ONE Women's Atomweight World Grand Prix! 💪 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship#ONEWinterWarriors | How To Watch: bit.ly/ONEWinterWarri… https://t.co/ODNjJ474Ks

“I think Stamp has made great progress in MMA. She can escape from difficult situations that are unlikely to be resolved. She is good. I’m impressed with her ability. She is a fast learner. She’s my best sparring partner. Sometimes she teaches me good techniques as well.”

Defeating Lee will be a tough task. However, based on what the Thai has to say on his training partner, the 24-year-old top-ranked atomweight competitor has all the necessary tools to topple the longtime division queen at ONE X.

Lee is set to return to competition for the first time since taking a long break to focus on her family. ‘Unstoppable’ is undefeated in the women’s 52.2kg class. Her only career defeats have come to Xiong Jing Nan and Michelle Nicolini in the strawweight division, so she will be a formidable opponent for Stamp on March 26.

Edited by Harvey Leonard