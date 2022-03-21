"I'm really looking forward to seeing the next generation of sexy" – Yoshihiro Akiyama interested to see who'll emerge as 'Sexyama 2.0' after he retires

The legacy of 'Sexyama' Yoshihiro Akiyama goes beyond just ring and cage fights. The Japanese star has modeled for major cell phone and sports apparel brands and used his looks to build himself as a star.

At ONE X he will be fighting in a grudge match against Shinya Aoki. After that, he will look to keep active.

However, the 46-year-old recognizes retirement may be in his future, but it's not on the table right now. In a recent ONE Championship media call, he was asked who could follow in his footsteps once he hangs up the gloves.

'Sexyama' Akiyama said:

"Who is the sexier fighter in ONE Championship, I have no name in my mind. I'm really looking forward to seeing the next generation of sexy."

He also added that Japanese kickboxing stars Tenshin Nasukawa and Takeru Segawa have a chance to take up the title, but are not sexier than himself. 'Sexyama' Akiyama further told reporters, with a laugh:

"I think two fighters, both kickboxing fighters, Tenshin Nasukawa and Takeru Segawa... They are talented and they are looking good. So those two. [But] those two aren’t as sexy as I am."

Tenshin Nasukawa versus Takeru Segawa is expected to take place later this year.

'Sexyama' Akiyama on fighting Shinya Aoki

The two Japanese MMA fighters have both fought in dozens of bouts over the past decades and have been dancing around each other. Now, at ONE X, Akiyama and Shinya Aoki can settle their grudge match.

'Sexyama' Akiyama's career has seen him compete under the banners of K-1, DREAM, the UFC and many more promotions. Now with ONE Championship, he told reporters how his upcoming March 26 fight fits into his career:

"We have never faced each other, Aoki and I. But like there's a reason why we are facing right now, that the time just came. So there's everything for ONE Championship. That's what I'm fighting for."

From UFC 100 to K-1 Dynamite and now to ONE X, 'Sexyama' Akiyama continues to fight at marquee MMA events. On that, he said:

"There is so much meaning for me to compete at ONE X. Because you know, I have been fighting so many times in my career, but this is the number one, most special event for me. I'm so happy to fight. Even though I'm 46 years old right now, I'm really happy."

Tune in on March 26 to watch the action and drama unfold at ONE X.

