ONE Championship: Denice Zamboanga returns to Manila after December fight did not push through

Denice Zamboanga is currently the top-ranked women's flyweight title contender in ONE Championship behind Angela Lee. While waiting for her chance to compete again, 'The Menace' revealed that she was slated to fight in December but her opponent opted to reject the fight.

In a recent interview with ONE Championship, Zamboanga said that that she was initially set to compete in ONE: Winter Warriors in December. Her opponent was supposed to be Alyona Rassohyna but the fight was turned down.

“I agreed to that fight and was getting ready for it, even if I only had a couple of weeks to really prepare for it,” Zamboanga said. “Honestly, I just wanted to fight again, so that I could get another one in before Christmas. Another win would have been great. But I think Rassohyna turned the fight down. I’m fully recovered from the injuries I incurred during the Seo Hee Ham fight, so I’m cleared to compete.”

The last time Zamboanga fought was just this September in ONE Championship - Empowerment. She suffered her first professional MMA career loss at the hands of Seo Hee Ham in a very tight split-decision.

Returning to Manila for the holidays after ONE Championship fight got postponed

Denice Zamboanga has been away from her family since the Covid-19 pandemic started. The 24-year-old female strawweight contender has returned to Manila with her brothers Drex and Fritz Biagtan to spend Christmas with their loved ones.

Since training at Marrok Force, Zamboanga has competed in ONE Championship twice. The first victory came after facing Watsyapinya Kaekwhong and the most recent was a loss against Seo Hee Ham. That defeat ended her eight-fight winning streak.

Being away from her motherland, Zamboanga hopes to recuperate from all the mental stress of fighting and have a traditional Filipino Christmas.

“I just want to reset and re-energize myself," said Zamboanga. "It’s been so long and I miss my family back home. I miss my mom’s home-cooked meals, all the street food, and all my friends. My older sister is going home too, so it’s going to be a family reunion."

