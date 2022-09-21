Relive the epic second war between Xiong Jing Nan and Tiffany Teo

Before you accuse Xiong Jing Nan of delivering boring fights, her epic rematch with top-ranked strawweight contender Tiffany Teo is a must-watch.

The first time the women fought, rising star Tiffany Teo had already established herself as a force to reckon with at ONE Championship. The Singapore native racked up four consecutive wins, including two submissions, vaulting her for an opportunity for the inaugural ONE strawweight world title.

Coming into the foray as the underdog was Chinese power puncher Xiong Jing Nan, a reputable boxer with a stellar record of 10-1. However, at ONE: Kings of Courage, Xiong displayed a diverse set of boxing skills Teo couldn’t keep up with.

Ultimately, the Chinese sensation defeated Teo by way of TKO punches to become China’s first world champion in MMA history. It would take Teo another two years and back-to-back wins before contending for the world title a second time. However, by the time Teo had regained momentum, Xiong was coming into her fourth world title defense.

At ONE: Inside the Matrix, an improved Teo gave Xiong a run for her money with her aggression and continuous pressure. ‘The Panda’, however, had different plans.

Xiong’s signature hammer strikes and deadly overhand hooks piled on the damage. Following an epic five-round battle, Xiong ultimately won by unanimous decision.

Re-live the epic rematch between Xiong Jing Nan and Tiffany Teo below:

Expect a different and fiery Xiong Jing Nan at ONE on Prime Video 2

Entering her seventh world title defense, Xiong Jing Nan is looking forward to shattering expectations once again at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Her longtime rival, Angela Lee, made a triumphant return at ONE X with a submission victory over ONE women’s atomweight world grand prix champion Stamp Fairtex. After effectively establishing her dominance in the division yet again, ‘Unstoppable’ now has her eyes on Xiong’s crown.

Despite wanting to compete at atomweight as originally planned, ‘The Panda’ accepted Lee’s challenge with open arms. She exclusively told ONE:

“I'm sure everyone is looking forward to it, including me and Angela Lee. I believe that she knows me very well, and I know her very well. But I’m happy that I’m not the same Xiong Jing Nan. I’m improving and I’m changing, so I think it will be a very very good match to watch.”

Xiong undoubtedly feels like she has come into her own following three successive victories over Ayaka Miura, Michelle Nicolini, and Tiffany Teo. So expect nothing less from the 34-year-old as she looks to prove that she is the best female world champion in the promotion.

