Chen Rui to test skill with Ming Jong Song at ONE: Reloaded

Chen Rui is scheduled to face Ming Jong Song on April 22, as ONE: Reloaded adds another exciting fight to its card.

The match confirmation was first reported by Asian MMA fighter Chen Rui, as he uploaded a teaser poster of the fight on his Instagram.

The caption reads:

"Do your best and keep going!"

'The Ghost', from China, has a 13-4 record with nearly half his wins coming by way of KO/TKO. His most recent victory was against Mark Abelardo on February 11, 2022.

South Korea's Min Jong Song is entering this fight with a 12-8 record, coming off a win in August 2021 when he defeated Tial Thang.

The two fighters are set to face one another on April 22 on ONE: Reloaded. Since both fighters are coming off a win, they will be looking to enter the top five rankings with a victory in this event.

Chen Rui and Ming Jong Song on determination and growth

Whether it's coming off wins or losses, Chen Rui and Ming Jong Song are men of few words. But in some brief moments, they show great determination.

In 2019, Chen Rui gave an interview ahead of his fight with Muhammad Aiman. He won that fight but was also coming off of a loss and knew he had to improve.

In the interview, he said:

"Because I had a great record before, I need this match to help rebuild my career. This match is a new beginning for me. I will try my best to show all my skills. I want to win a fight with no dispute... I will try to be quick, I will be more prudent, and I won’t give him many opportunities. I will try my best to win."

Now, he is coming off a win, just like his opponent, Ming Jong Song. Previously, Song had discussed how important it is to learn from opponents that they are facing. In an interview with ONE Championship in 2021, he said:

"He has that veteran mindset, he has that experience. That was something that I learned from him. But at the same time, I felt like, since he’s a former champion, I know what that level is now. I can be one of them, also. Those are the two things I learned after the bout."

The two men are both ONE Championship veterans and are looking to build a win streak.

