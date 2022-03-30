"Speech is silver, silence is golden" - ONE RELOADED officially books two title fights for April 22

The headlining fights for ONE RELOADED have been made official! ONE Championship, through its website, has made an official announcement for the event.

This ONE card will be co-headlined by a kickboxing world title and Muay Thai world title fight. Looking to defend his lightweight kickboxing championship, Regian Eersel will face the streaking Arian Sadiković in the main event.

The co-main event will see the inaugural ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title fight between Jackie Buntan and knockout phenom Smilla Sundell. Both Muay Thai fighters are currently undefeated in ONE Championship.

ONE RELOADED will be broadcast live on April 22. The German title challenger Sadiković, upon hearing the news, said on Instagram:

"Send me Location"

The Dutch-Suriname title holder responded (in Dutch translated to English):

"Speech is silver, silence is golden."

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship Arian Sadikovic DROPS Mustapha Haida in the third round with a hard body shot #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship



| How To Watch: Liver pâté, anyone?Arian Sadikovic DROPS Mustapha Haida in the third round with a hard body shot #ONEWinterWarriors2 | How To Watch: bit.ly/WatchONEWW2 Liver pâté, anyone? 🍴 Arian Sadikovic DROPS Mustapha Haida in the third round with a hard body shot 😖 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship#ONEWinterWarriors2 | How To Watch: bit.ly/WatchONEWW2 https://t.co/Y0oybWgDKo

One kickboxing and one Muay Thai title fight for ONE RELOADED

On April 22, ONE will host two title fights. The headliner will see Regian Eersel vs. Arian Sadiković for the ONE kickboxing lightweight title.

Eersel is an experienced kickboxer with 57 wins to his record. In those 57 wins, he held and defended the Lion Fights world title. Furthermore, he has won and defended his ONE kickboxing world title through multiple fights.

The champion is currently on an 18-fight win streak, including wins over names such as Anthony Njokuani, Nieky Holzken, Brad Riddell, Jo Nattawut, Mustapha Haida, and Islam Murtazaev, among others.

The challenger Sadiković is a veteran kickboxer who has also fought in GLORY Kickboxing. In his final GLORY bout, he won against Dani Traoré and then made a successful debut in ONE defeating Mustapha Haida.

The co-main event of ONE RELOADED will introduce the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world championship. Filipino-American Jackie Buntan, who is undefeated in the promotion, is best known for her Muay Thai technical mastery. In ONE, she has defeated Wondergirl Fairtex, Ekaterina Vandaryeva, and Daniela López in a row.

Her opponent is the 17-year-old Muay Thai phenom Smilla Sundell of Sweden. This young fighter already boasts 39 wins and more than 20 KO/TKO victories in her career. She made her ONE debut against Diandra Martin in February this year, earning a third-round TKO.

ONE RELOADED is sure to be an action-packed striking event. Two title fights will be on the line on April 22 – Eersel vs. Sadiković for the kickboxing lightweight title and Buntan vs. Sundell for the Muay Thai strawweight title.

Edited by Aziel Karthak