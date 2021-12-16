"I think it was one of my worst fights" - Regian Eersel was not happy with latest title defense

With an 18-fight win streak that stretches across five years, Regian Eersel is clearly one of the greatest kickboxers of this generation.

One reason ‘The Immortal’ has been so successful is because he is good at analyzing and breaking down his own fights.

Following a victorious ONE lightweight kickboxing world title defense at ONE: Winter Warriors earlier this month, Regian Eersel has come to the conclusion that it was probably one of the most sub-standard performances of his career.

Regian Eersel edged out Russian rival Islam Murtazaev by split decision after an enthralling battle at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. His greatest weapons, including his knees, high kicks, and low kicks were on full display. However, what disappointed him the most was the fact he could not secure the win more convincingly.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Regian Eersel weighed in on his third successive title defense.

“I'm not pleased. It was not my best fight, I think it was one of my worst fights, but I'm glad I got a win.

“I'm going to look at my mistakes and what I can improve. And I think it's maybe my schedule before the fight. It was like too busy, I think. And that's why, you know, fighting is also mental. So, I think this was a mental fight for me also. I'm going to work on it.”

Regian Eersel stresses that he must improve if he wants to continue building a legacy

Regian Eersel is his own greatest critic. The athlete who fights out of Sityodtong Amsterdam knows it is one of the best ways to ensure he keeps up his tremendous displays on the global stage.

“Yeah, I'm going to work harder, of course. Work with my techniques and I'm going to set up a game plan with me and my trainers of course. Because my trainers are also not really satisfied with this fight. So, we're going to work stuff out.”

More than anything, besides world titles, the 28-year-old Regian Eersel wants to build a legacy for himself in the sport. on that, Regian Eersel offered:

“I think I'm building a nice legacy. I'm undefeated for, I think in my head, five or six years now. 18 fights in total - win streak. So, I think I'm building my legacy very good.”

Edited by Harvey Leonard