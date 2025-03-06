"One of the coldest moments" - Fans in pure awe of Superlek Kiatmoo9's iconic one-shot killer of Jonathan Haggerty in Denver

Thai superstar Superlek Kiatmoo9 added the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship to his collection in the most astonishing way possible at ONE 168: Denver last September at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Fans expected a five-round battle for the ages between the ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion and then-reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

However, 'The Kicking Machine' ended the fight in just 49 seconds after catching the lunging Haggerty with an elbow that landed flush on his face and promptly crashed to the mat, failing to respond to the 10-count.

'The General' still holds the 145-pound kickboxing crown despite the defeat.

Watch different angles of Superlek's knockout win below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

Fans trooped to the comments section to shower Superlek with praise for his ascent to two-sport ONE world champion status, writing:

"One of the coldest moments in the history of this sport."

"Elbow from hell."

Superlek is one of the toughest fighters ever!"

"Got him. This was so nice."

"I originally thought it was a headbutt until I saw the second pov when it was live."

"Superlek the best! 🔥🏆"

"The golden elbow 🔥"

Screenshot of comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

Superlek set for bantamweight Muay Thai gold unification bout on March 23

Superlek has a nose for finding himself in high-stakes matchups, and he is set to have another one at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

The Kiatmoo9 Gym star will attempt to become the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion by defeating towering Thai-Algerian and ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane. This bout will also be a rematch of their June 2023 battle, which Superlek won via knockout.

ONE 172 will be available on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

