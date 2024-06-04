"One of the coldest moments in UFC history" - Fans react to rare no-commentary footage of Khabib Nurmagomedov trash-talking opponent mid-fight 

Khabib Nurmagomedov is undeniably among the greatest mixed martial artists ever and is widely known for his dominant reign as UFC lightweight champion. While 'The Eagle' was known for his respectful and humble demeanor, he notably made an exception during his fight against Michael Johnson.

Nurmagomedov fought Johnson at UFC 205 in November 2016 on his way to a title fight against Al Iaquinta. The Dagestani grappling savant defeated 'The Menace' via third-round submission to strengthen his calls for a title shot. Nurmagomedov later defeated Edson Barboza via unanimous decision at UFC 219 to secure a fight against Iaquinta at UFC 223 for the vacant 155-pound strap.

In a recent video uploaded to the UFC's official YouTube channel, Nurmagomedov can be heard trash-talking Johnson during the final round just before executing a kimura to submit the American. He could be heard saying:

"You have to give up. I will fight for the title. You know this. I deserve it."

Given that it was uncharacteristic for Nurmagomedov to denigrate his opponents, fans soon flocked to the post's comments section to express their reactions.

"One of the coldest moments in UFC history in my opinion."

"One of the coldest moments in UFC history in my opinion."

"Even the talkative ones forgot how to speak when grounded by Khabib."

"Even the talkative ones forgot how to speak when grounded by Khabib."

One user wrote:

"Khabib was unmatched. The guy is a freak of a fighter."

"Bro is politely whopping his a**."

"Bro is politely whopping his a**."

When Michael Johnson addressed Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC 205 fight

In September 2021, Michael Johnson opened up about facing Khabib Nurmagomedov and stated that it was the hardest fight of his career. As mentioned, Nurmagomedov defeated Johnson via third-round submission at UFC 205 in November 2016.

During an interview with veteran MMA journalist Helen Yee, Johnson revealed that he accepted the fight on a couple of weeks' notice and "wasn't that prepared" to face someone as dominant as the Dagestani grappling maestro. He said:

"I mean that's gotta be Khabib. It was rough, I took that fight on like 2-3 weeks notice which people really don't talk about which is fine, but I just wasn't that prepared to fight somebody [of] that caliber."

Catch Michael Johnson's comments below (2:30):