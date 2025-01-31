“One of the craziest events” - Fans go through a rollercoaster of emotions watching the behind-the-scenes footage of ONE 170

ONE 170 may have been just one of the first acts in the promotion’s 2025 lineup, but it has already positioned itself as a frontrunner for Event of the Year.

Held at a sold-out Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, last week, the blockbuster card delivered an unforgettable night of action, with nine of the 12 bouts ending in spectacular finishes. It’s no surprise that fans and pundits alike are hailing it as a tough extravaganza to surpass.

Adding to the post-event buzz, ONE Championship recently released exclusive all-access footage, capturing the raw emotions of victory and defeat.

The behind-the-scenes look has been met with overwhelmingly positive reactions from fans:

While ONE 170 was packed with highlight-reel moments, the night undeniably belonged to Tawanchai PK Saenchai, Fabricio Andrade, and Nabil Anane.

Tawanchai successfully defended his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship, delivering a statement-making performance against fellow Thai superstar Superbon in their rematch.

Meanwhile, Andrade wasted no time in his heated second encounter against Kwon Won Il, reinforcing his reign as the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion.

Not to be outdone, Anane delivered a striking clinic, dismantling Nico Carrillo in the first round to claim the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

ONE Fight Night 28 shapes up as a fitting follow-up to ONE 170

With the dust barely settled from ONE 170, the world’s largest martial arts organization is slated to return on February 7 in U.S. primetime with ONE Fight Night 28 at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

The upcoming show will feature two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai, who is booked to defend his ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship against Ellis Badr Barboza in the main event.

Spanning MMA, submission grappling, kickboxing, and Muay Thai, ONE Fight Night 28 will also showcase elite talent, including Nong-O Hama, as well as Lito Adiwang, Jeremy Pacatiw, Jeremy Miado, and Carlo Bumina-ang.

ONE Fight Night 28 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

