"One of the craziest rounds in a long time" - Shane Burgos, Derek Brunson, and other MMA pros react to Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili UFC 266 thriller

Marlon Moraes and Merab Dvalishvili ended the UFC 266 preliminary card with fireworks.

The instant classic bout saw Dvalishvili pull off one of the most surprising comebacks in recent memory. The Georgian-American survived an early onslaught from Moraes and rallied back to score a TKO victory at the 4:25 mark of the second round.

Some of the UFC's biggest personalities took to Twitter to express their exhilaration at the barnburner and appreciation towards the fierce competitors. Here's how the pros reacted to the thrilling showdown between Marlon Moraes and Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 266.

Fellow fighters impressed by Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 266

Featherweight star Shane Burgos knows a thing or two about putting on exhilarating fights. He believes the first frame of action was one of the best rounds in recent memory. Top middleweight contender Derek Brunson said he was absolutely gobsmacked after witnessing the opening round sequence. Meanwhile, heavyweight Tanner Dozer described the affair as "absolutely nuts."

Shane Burgos @HurricaneShaneB That was one of the craziest rounds in a longggggg time #UFC266 That was one of the craziest rounds in a longggggg time #UFC266

Women's bantamweight standout Raquel Pennington is enjoying UFC 266 after taking care of business last week. 'Rocky' was in awe after seeing Dvalishvili hold on to live another round.

Strawweight stalwart Tatiana Suarez expressed her appreciation for both fighters. Meanwhile, flyweight Tim Elliott only had two words to describe how he felt watching the UFC 266 barnburner.

UFC pros commend Merab Dvalishvili for performance against Marlon Moraes

Merab Dvalishvili impressed several of his contemporaries when he rallied back after absorbing several potential fight-ending shots. Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman and Burgos said Dvalishvili's display of fortitude is the reason he's called 'The Machine.'

Chris Weidman @chrisweidman Merab is a complete beast. Watch this man and tell me what you think… Merab is a complete beast. Watch this man and tell me what you think…

Up-and-coming bantamweights Adrian Yanez and Randy Costa have nothing but respect for Merab Dvalishvili. Yanez said he was impressed by the Georgian's display of heart while Costa highlighted how relentless Dvalishvili was.

Welterweight contender Belal Muhammad was impressed by Dvalishvili's ability to withstand pressure and his ability to "break" his opponent's will. Meanwhile, former title challenger Marvin Vettori knew Dvalishvili was on the cusp of victory as soon as the first round had ended.

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 Man merab is such a will breaker Man merab is such a will breaker

Also Read

Belal Muhammad @bullyb170 Such a change of events if moraes knocked him out hes Back now it’s like what’s next Such a change of events if moraes knocked him out hes Back now it’s like what’s next

However, Muhammad couldn't help but feel bad for Moraes, who was moments away from winning. The Brazilian is now on a three-fight skid after UFC 266.

Watch our exclusive interview with Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier right here!

Edited by Avinash Tewari