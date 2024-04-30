"One of my favorite things about you" - Chael Sonnen and Daniel Cormier share funny moment recalling DC's "Michael Jordan" claims

Daniel Cormier was recently on commentary duty for the UFC Vegas 91 event which took place on April 27 at the UFC APEX Facility in Enterprise, Nevada. At one point during the telecast, the former multi-division champion drew parallels between his commentary skills and the basketball skills of renowned star Michael Jordan.

In the lastest episode of the Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast, Sonnen and Cormier had a humorous discussion about the latter's comments. 'The American Gangster' claimed that Cormier's ego to be the size of the country Jordan. He said:

"I don't know about Michael Jordan but your ego is as big as the country of Jordan and it's one of my favorite things about you."

Check out Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen's interaction at the beginning of the clip below:

Daniel Cormier speaks on the financial aspect of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

After being out of action for nearly three years, Irish superstar Conor McGregor will finally return to the UFC octagon on June 29. He will lock horns against Michael Chandler in a welterweight showdown at UFC 303. The event will be held during the International Fight Week and the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada will serve as the venue.

McGregor is arguably the biggest star in UFC history. So, his return after a three-year hiatus will likely result in high pay-per-view-sales for UFC 303.

UFC commentator and former champion Daniel Cormier recently weighed in on the commercial aspect of the highly anticipated clash. According to 'DC,' Chandler should not be awarded a share of the pay-per-view sales for the event as he would not be the one people would be buying the event for. Cormier said:

"I don't know why you would give pay-per-view points to someone that's not going to drive the sales. And this is not me hating on [Michael]. He's not driving the sales on this one. When you fight Conor McGregor, Conor's driving the sales, he's obviously going to be a big part of the pay-per-view and part of the business."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments on Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler from the 30:55 mark below: