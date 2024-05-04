ONE Fight Night 22 results: Maurice Abevi vs. Zhang Lipeng

It was a battle of youth versus experience when 24-year-old Swiss phenom Maurice Abevi locked horns with 34-year-old Chinese veteran 'The Warrior' Zhang Lipeng in a 174-pound catchweight contest.

The two powerful lightweights locked horns at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday morning, May 4th.

Round 1: Abevi declines the glove touch. This is going to be interesting. Abevi has Zhang in the corner, goes for the double, and gets the takedown. Abevi is looking to take the back now, as Zhang seems to have trouble shaking the Swiss fighter off him. Zhang with the nice reversal, but Abevi takes him back down into half-guard. Zhang uses the ropes to sweep, good utilization of the ring. But Abevi is aware of re-entering full guard. Zhang tries for the armbar, but Abevi easily maneuvers himself out of it. Abevi is in control to end the round.

Round 2: Abevi goes on the attack but Zhang is backpedaling and stays out of range. Zhang shoots for a single leg. Abevi tries to scramble, but Zhang takes his back. The Swiss fighter escapes in a scramble. Zhang goes for another takedown but gets hit with a couple of hammer fists. Abevi takes the back and locks in the body triangle. Abevi is looking for the rear-naked choke. Zhang is starting to show his age. Zhang is just trying to defend but not doing much to escape. The round ends.

Round 3: Zhang lands a right hand to start the round, but Abevi appears unbothered. Zhang climbs on Abevi's back and is looking for a rear-naked choke. Abevi gets flattened out. Zhang is threatening with the submission, but Abevi defends well. Good sequence for Zhang to try to get some brownie points in this fight. Abevi slides out and ends up in full guard. Zhang again tries for a rear-naked choke as Abevi looks gassed. Zhang is trying to sway the decision in his favor at this point. Now it's Abevi who takes the back. It's a grueling grappling pace. Abevi has a face crank now, Zhang hanging on as the Swiss fighter unloads his energy. End of the fight.

Maurice Abevi has proven himself a capable contender at lightweight by dominating veteran Zhang Lipeng across three grueling rounds. In the end, Abevi was awarded a unanimous decision for his efforts.

Maurice Abevi defeats Zhang Lipeng via unanimous decision (MMA - catchweight 174 lbs)