  ONE Fight Night 28: Carlo Bumina-ang says total annihilation of Song Min Jong was only his second favorite finish

ONE Fight Night 28: Carlo Bumina-ang says total annihilation of Song Min Jong was only his second favorite finish

By Charlene Nepomuceno
Modified Feb 12, 2025 02:35 GMT

Carlo Bumina-ang (top) says fight with Song (bottom) is only second favorite [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

Filipino fighter Carlo 'The Bull' Bumina-ang charged into ONE Fight Night 28 with one goal: run through anyone in his path. And in just 53 seconds, he did exactly that, stampeding over Song Min Jong with a raging onslaught of strikes that secured him a first-round TKO.

However, despite the sheer dominance of his victory, the Team Lakay representative says it's only the second-best performance of his career. Asked whether this would be his favorite win during the post-fight interview, Bumina-ang said it made the list, but it only took second place:

"Yeah, but I think my third fight in Lumpinee would be the best, and this one would be the second."
The 'third fight in Lumpinee' he was referring to was his match with Ilyas Dursun in 2023, which ended in a first-round 23-second knockout.

Watch the full interview below:

youtube-cover

The stacked ONE Fight Night 28 card was a big night for the Filipino MMA scene as it featured four Filipino warriors: Carlo Bumina-ang, Jeremy Miado, Sean Climaco, and Lito Adiwang. Three of the four went home with brand new marks under their win tally.

WATCH: Filipino knockout machine Carlo Bumina-ang unleashes a storm of punishment in stoppage of Song Min Jong

There's no stopping Carlo 'The Bull' Bumina-ang once he gets going. From the opening bell, Bumina-ang plowed right through opponent Song Min Jong, unleashing a furious onslaught of strikes that left the South Korean fighter reeling.

A perfectly placed shot sent Song crashing, and with the smell of blood in the air, 'The Bull' rushed in to finish the job. With Song unable to retaliate (or even get out of a defensive position), the referee put him out of his suffering and stopped the fight at just 53 seconds in the first round, securing another win for Carlo Bumina-ang.

Check out the video to see how it went down:



