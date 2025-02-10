WATCH: Filipino knockout machine Carlo Bumina-ang unleashes a storm of punishment in stoppage of Song Min Jong

Carlo Bumina-ang added another finish to his growing ONE Championship resume with a stellar TKO of Song Min Jong at ONE Fight Night 28 last Friday, Feb. 7.

'The Bull' cautiously watched Song's approach early, looking out for any mistakes to capitalize on. Barely half a minute into their bantamweight MMA bout, he rushed Song following a leg kick from the latter and tagged him with a clean uppercut.

Bumina-ang pursued him with a volley of punches from all angles, and Song attempted to stem the tide by going for a takedown. However, the Filipino wrecking ball excellently stuffed it and continued with the onslaught, leading to referee Herb Dean stopping the bout at the 53-second mark.

Check out Carlo Bumina-ang's handiwork below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

This was a resounding victory for the 30-year-old standout as he had suffered a last-second submission defeat to Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu last August, which snapped his five-fight winning streak to start his ONE tenure.

Under the guidance of Team Lakay founder and head coach Mark Sangiao, Bumina-ang now owns six victories, five by way of a finish, in ONE.

Carlo Bumina-ang joined by Jeremy Miado, Sean Climaco in earning Filipino wins at ONE Fight Night 28

Carlo Bumina-ang was not the only fighter who brought pride to the Philippines at ONE Fight Night 28, which occurred inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Jeremy Miado made a successful flyweight MMA debut after spending years in the 125-pound strawweight MMA division with a three-round thrashing of Gilbert Nakatani to win via unanimous decision. Meanwhile, Filipino-American Muay Thai athlete Sean Climaco notched his second win under the ONE banner with a split-decision showing against rival Diego Paez.

Fans in the United States and Canada with an active Prime Video subscription can rewatch ONE Fight Night 28 on demand.

