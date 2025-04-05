ONE Fight Night 30 results: Fabricio Andrey vs. Ashley Williams

Two BJJ black belt savants made their debut on the global stage, as Fabricio Andrey and Ashley Williams faced off in a featherweight submission grappling match on Friday evening inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, for ONE Fight Night 30.

Both Andrey and Williams brought their exciting brand of BJJ styles, which thrilled the fans inside the stadium and left a lasting impression on the world's largest martial arts organization.

See the blow-by-blow action from this featherweight submission grappling match.

Round 1: Andrey used brilliant head-and-arm control to sweep Williams in the first 15 seconds of the match, but the Welsh grappler immediately popped back on his feet. Williams tried to do a sweep of his own but failed to put Andrey down on the mat. Hand fighting continued for both athletes after those foot sweeps in the opening phase of the match.

Andrey continued his aggressiveness by pushing Williams on his back and grabbing him in the center of the ring, but there was no threat to either athlete. Three minutes into the match, Williams found himself sitting on the mat and looked for possible submission opportunities and a catch, but Andrey defended well.

Halfway into the match, Williams was able to get hold of Andrey's leg and threatened an Achilles lock but wasn't awarded a catch by the referee. Andrey successfully escaped.

Once Andrey was out of that Achilles lock threat, Andrey became more aggressive and secured a north-south position, but no major threat was produced. Andrey secured a side control after that north-south position.

With two minutes remaining, still no catch awarded for both fighters, but Andrey and Williams threatened each other with a leg lock in the dying seconds of the match, but still no catch was awarded.

ONE Fight Night 30 - Fabricio Andrey vs. Ashley Williams official result

IBJJF and ADCC gold medalist Fabricio Andrey made a successful debut in ONE Championship by beating fellow debutant and BJJ black belt Ashley Williams via unanimous decision in their featherweight submission grappling match on Friday evening as part of the ONE Fight Night 30 card inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Although there were no catch or clear submission attempts awarded to either athlete throughout their single-round 10-minute match, 'Hokage' was the more aggressive fighter and controlled the pace of the entirety of the match.

Andrey's best moment of the match was when he controlled Williams in a north-south position and side control halfway into the bout.

Fabricio Andrey defeated Ashley Williams via unanimous decision in their featherweight submission grappling match.

