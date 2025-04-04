“The Crazy Dog Show” - Fabricio Andrey ready to showcase his electrifying grappling style to ONE’s global audience

Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion 'Hokage' Fabricio Andrey of Brazil is ready to make his ONE Championship debut this weekend, and the 25-year-old wants to put on an absolute show for fans all over the world.

Andrey is one of the most exciting, young up-and-coming grapplers in the 'gentle art', and now, the Melqui Galvao product will get the chance to showcase his incredible skills in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Andrey introduced himself to the fans, and told them to prepare for a wild ride.

'Hokage' said:

"For the fans who have never seen me compete before, it’s nice to meet you. My name is Fabricio Andrey, better known as ‘Hokage.’ And my style of grappling is like this, it’s the ‘Crazy Dog Show.’"

Andrey is a former IBJJ world champion and European BJJ champion who has been ocmpeting since he was 13 years of age. He now joins the elite ranks of ONE Championship's featherweight submission grappling class.

Fans won't have to wait long to see 'Hokage' in action inside the ONE ring.

Fabricio Andrey to face Ashley Williams in ONE Championship debut at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video

'Hokage' Fabricio Andrey of Brazil is set to lock horns with Ashley Williams of the United Kingdom in a highly anticipated featherweight submission grappling contest.

Andrey makes his promotional debut at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, April 4.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding ONE Fight Night 30 as it happens.

