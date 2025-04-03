"Training in the best way possible" - Fabricio Andrey leaving no stone unturned for Ashley Williams war at ONE Fight Night 30

Brazilian jiu-jitsu star Fabricio Andrey will finally make his highly anticipated debut in ONE Championship on April 4, as part of the exciting ONE Fight Night 30 card inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Andrey will go head-to-head with fellow promotional debutant Ashley Williams in an electrifying featherweight submission grappling match. Before getting his hands on Williams, the Brazilian athlete spoke to ONE Championship in a recent interview and proclaimed that he has prepared well for this upcoming battle:

"We're already working and training in the best way possible so that we don't get caught out of position during the fight."

Before inking a deal with the world's largest martial arts organization, 'Hokage' piled up a stacked resume that includes a gold medal win in the 2021 IBJJF World Championships, IBJJF European Championships, and Brazilian Nationals.

Fabricio Andrey hopes that his exciting style of constantly hunting for submissions would help his case in eventually earning a shot for the coveted 26-pound golden belt.

Fabricio Andrey intrigued by the challenge of forcing a tap out of Ashley Williams at ONE Fight Night 30

Aside from securing the win in his inaugural match and having the dream debut in the promotion, the Melqui Galvao representative is also planning to make his 32-year-old opponent tap, which is very rare.

During the same interview with ONE Championship, the 25-year-old BJJ savant said that he has pulled off several hard tasks before, and he is keen to do it again against Williams, as he explained:

"I've fought a lot of guard players. I've fought a lot of good wrestlers. I've managed to take down the best wrestlers in my category. I've managed to pass the guard of the best guard players in my division. I've managed to take down the best judokas. So, why not submit someone who is difficult to submit? Let's go."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch ONE Fight Night 30 live in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 4.

