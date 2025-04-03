Fabricio Andrey admits he’d stay cautious of Ashley Williams trademark locks and hooks: “I have to be careful”

Fabricio Andrey is not overly concerned with Ashley Williams' best weapons.

Emanating from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, fight fans will see two accomplished BJJ specialists make their promotional debut this Friday night, April 4, at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video.

Squaring off in a featherweight submission grappling match, former IBJJF world champion Fabricio Andrey will meet British black belt Ashley Williams.

Offering some insight into his opponent's skill set during a recent interview with ONE, Andrey thinks that Williams' leg attacks are his primary weapon. Still, Andrey is not too concerned with getting caught up in a knee bar or heel hook.

"I think his best attacks are the leg locks and heel hooks," Andrey said. "It’s not something that worries me, but I have to be careful during the fight so that nothing unexpected happens."

Andrey goes into his ONE debut with 98 career wins on his resume, 50 coming via submission, giving him a solid 51% finish rate.

Fabricio Andrey plans on being one of the few to submit Ashley Williams

Fabricio Andrey may not be too concerned with Ashley Williams catching him in a submission, but he'll have to be on his A-game if he hopes to make the Brit tap out on martial arts' biggest global stage.

Through 84 career matches, Williams has only been submitted twice in his career—a truly impressive stat.

But if things go his way, Andrey will join the very short list of athletes who have forced Williams to make a split-second decision—tap, snap, or nap.

“I’ve fought a lot of good guard players," Andrey added. "I’ve fought a lot of good wrestlers. I’ve managed to take down the best wrestlers in my category. I’ve managed to pass the guard of the best guard players in my division. I’ve managed to take down the best judokas. So, why not submit someone who is difficult to submit? Let’s go.”

Who gets the job done inside the Mecca of Muay Thai?

ONE Fight Night 30 will air live on Amazon Prime Video in the United States and Canada in U.S. primetime on Friday, April 4.

