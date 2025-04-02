“Submit someone who is difficult to submit” - Fabricio Andrey confident he’ll force ultra-tough Ashley Williams to yield in ONE debut

Fabricio Andrey is confident of chalking up a submission victory in his ONE Championship debut this week against fellow promotion newbie Ashley Williams in Thailand.

The BJJ world champion from Brazil is featured in a featherweight submission grappling showdown against Britain's Williams at ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on April 4 at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

Fabricio Andrey, 25, is looking to extend his BJJ success in the "Home of Martial Arts," beginning at ONE Fight Night 30.

In an interview with the promotion in the lead-up to his debut, 'Hokage' shared that he is aware that he is up against a tough opponent in Williams, but it is not stopping him from going for a submission finish.

He said:

“I’ve fought a lot of good guard players. I’ve fought a lot of good wrestlers. I’ve managed to take down the best wrestlers in my category. I’ve managed to pass the guard of the best guard players in my division. I’ve managed to take down the best judokas. So, why not submit someone who is difficult to submit? Let’s go.”

Fabricio Andrey boasts of an athletic style of fighting while having a knack for executing complex techniques. He has used them to great success, winning in various tournaments, including gold in the 2021 IBJJF World Championships.

Williams, 32, meanwhile, made a name for himself while competing in the European BJJ circuit. As he begins his campaign in ONE Championship, he is out to make a huge impression right away with a victory.

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles is available for free to North American fans with active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Fabricio Andrey-Ash Williams match spotlights submission grappling at ONE Fight Night 30

The showdown between Fabricio Andrey and Ashley Williams spotlights submission grappling in ONE Championship's latest show at Lumpinee Stadium -- ONE Fight Night 30.

It is one of 10 top-notch martial arts bouts on offer at the event, which also features Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA.

Both Andrey and Williams are among the latest additions to the growing list of top submission artists in ONE Championship.

