Fabricio Andrey lays out his advantages over Ashley Williams at ONE Fight Night 30: "My strength and my speed"

Fabricio Andrey is ready to put his electrifying brand of Brazilian jiu-jitsu on show when he steps inside the squared Circle at ONE Fight Night 30 inside the Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, April 4.

That evening in Bangkok, Thailand, the BJJ world champion collides against fellow debutant Ashley Williams in a featherweight submission grappling contest, and he only has eyes on a triumph that will set him up closer to the promotion's 26 pounds of gold.

Needless to say, he's done his homework, and from there he sees plenty of leverage he'll have on his opposite number on fight night. Speaking to ONE Championship earlier this week, the 25-year-old said:

"I know my biggest advantage, and I think it's my physique, especially my strength and my speed. So, I think those are the biggest advantages I'll have over him".

Apart from the traits he mentioned above, Andrey owns a variety of finishing maneuvers on the canvas — one that has led him to several gold medal-winning performances on BJJs biggest stage.

He ought to bring that same style to the Circle later this week, get his career under the promotional banner off to a dream start, and add the only prize missing from his trophy cabinet inside the Mecca of Muay Thai: ONE gold.

Fabricio Andrey hasn't discovered any weaknesses in Ashley Williams' style yet

The Brazilian submission grappling superstar may see a couple of areas in which Fabricio Andrey will excel over the British talent. At the same time, he knows Williams isn't going to be all that easy to overcome.

In the same interview with ONE Championship, Andrey conceded that he's yet to discover any major flaws in his opponent's game, but he is certain he'll discover it on the fly when they start rolling and exchanging positions inside the Lumpinee Stadium. He shared:

"Ash's biggest weaknesses? I don't know. I'll find out when the fight comes."

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can watch ONE Fight Night 30 live in U.S. primetime this Friday, April 4.

