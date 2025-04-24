ONE Fight Night 31: Liam Nolan stays tormentor Nauzet Trujillo stands between him and a world title run

Liam Nolan, stacked with world titles even before entering the Circle, also dreams of making it big in the biggest martial arts promotion in the world. He came in well aware that the journey has its ups and downs, but there's a particular loss that had him (momentarily) giving up on his world title aspirations.

That loss came in February 2024 in the hands of Nauzet Trujillo, who ended the night with a unanimous decision victory for himself.

This loss drove Nolan into a year-long retirement, only urged to un-retire by the ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong for a second crack at Trujillo at ONE Fight Night 31.

Speaking with ONE Championship gave us a glimpse into his mindset going into this bout:

“Everyone wants to fight for the title, but how can I say that if I can’t beat Trujillo?”

“He believes I can become a world champion” - Liam Nolan grateful to Chatri Sityodtong for convincing him to resume career

Still, there was a time when Liam Nolan wasn't sure he'd return at all. In truth, he considered walking away for good - until Chatri Sityodtong gave him a call:

"He told me if I do, he believes I can become a World Champion in ONE and be making great money. He told me he’d personally handle my situation and got me this fight back. Had Chatri not reached out to me and given me that phone call, I probably wouldn’t be back fighting, so a big shout out to him."

That was the push he needed to come back. And now, he's locked in and ready to settle the score with Nauzet Trujillo.

ONE Fight Night 31 takes place in the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on May 2. Fans in Canada and North America can stream live with an active Prime Video subscription.

