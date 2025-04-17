“He believes I can become a world champion” - Liam Nolan grateful to Chatri for convincing him to resume promising career

27-year-old ONE Championship Muay Thai star 'Lethal' Liam Nolan of the United Kingdom is more than grateful to the promotion's chairman and CEO, Chatri Sityodtong, for motivating him to come out of retirement.

Nolan recently detailed receiving an unexpected phone call from the man himself earlier this year, while he sat on his couch, relaxing at home. That call ended up lasting over an hour, and by the end of it, Nolan was convinced he wanted to step back in the ring once again in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nolan talked about his conversation with Chatri, and how that went.

The Knowlesy Academy representative said:

"He told me if I do, he believes I can become a World Champion in ONE and be making great money. He told me he’d personally handle my situation and got me this fight back. Had Chatri not reached out to me and given me that phone call, I probably wouldn’t be back fighting, so a big shout out to him."

'Lethal' is raring to go and prove himself once more on ONE Championship's global stage.

Liam Nolan to face Nauzet Trujillo in much-awaited rematch at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video

'Lethal' Liam Nolan is motivated to come out of retirement to compete in the ONE Championship ring again. He is ready to face Spanish rival Nauzet Trujillo in a three-round lightweight Muay Thai contest.

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

