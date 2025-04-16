“The fire was never out” - British striker Liam Nolan says brief pause from fighting reignited his passion

Returning ONE Championship Muay Thai star 'Lethal' Liam Nolan of the United Kingdom is gearing up to resume his promising fighting career as he makes his way back to the world's largest martial arts organization.
Nolan announced that he had retired after his February 2024 defeat to Nauzet Trujillo at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video. But after an inspiring call from ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong himself, 'Lethal' is now pumped and ready to make his comeback.
Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Nolan says the desire to compete was always in his heart. The fire was just rekindled.
The 27-year-old Knowlesy Academy fighter said:
"Even when I was away from fighting, the fire was never out. It was always there."
'Lethal' Liam Nolan is set to return to action against the last man to beat him, Nauzet Trujillo of Spain, and naturally, the Brit is looking to exact vengeance.
The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which is set to broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, May 2.
Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Liam Nolan promises more aggressive style in ONE Championship return: "I was more of a technical guy"
'Lethal' Liam Nolan wants to show ONE Championship fans that he can be the exciting fighter they crave to see in the ring.
Nolan is ready to return to action at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video early next month, and the 27-year-old says he has adapted his fighting style to be more explosive, fast-paced.
He told ONE:
"Maybe the style has taken a bit of time to adapt to. I was more of a technical guy, and ONE is more demanding with the smaller gloves. I think it’s just taken more time for me to wrap my head around it."
Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Liam Nolan's next fight.