ONE Fight Night 31 results: Zhang Lipeng vs Lucas Gabriel

Chinese MMA veteran Zhang Lipeng welcomed Brazilian contender Lucas Gabriel to the big show on the global stage when they faced each other on Friday evening as part of the ONE Fight Night 31 card, which took place inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

Zhang wanted to hand Gabriel his first loss under the promotion after he swept his first three assignments in ONE Friday Fight cards, but the surging athlete looked to score the biggest victory of his career so far.

See the blow-by-blow action from this exciting lightweight MMA battle.

Round 1: Zhang took the center of the ring at the start of the match, and both athletes were very cautious in the opening moments. Gabriel landed a leg kick and another leg kick against Gabriel. The Brazilian continued to attack Zhang with kicks to the leg and body.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Gabriel landed a massive left head kick to the head that wobbled Zhang and quickly transitioned into a takedown that he secured with a double leg. Gabriel pushed Zhang against the ropes and worked his way into a favorable position, but Zhang fought in a scramble that momentarily saw him pop back up to his feet.

But Gabriel continued to pursue his takedown, and he succeeded once more. From the full guard position, Gabriel rained down vicious punches to Zhang's head and body.

Ad

Gabriel attempted an arm triangle choke in the latter end of the round, but it didn't materialize, leaving Zhang with a bloody face.

Round 2: Gabriel continued his striking masterclass in the opening phase of the second round and landed a couple of punches and kicks before he went back to the ground with another double leg takedown that he secured in the first minute of the round.

Since securing the takedown, Gabriel controlled Zhang for the next two minutes until he secured back control against the Chinese fighter. Gabriel swiftly locked the body triangle against Zhang and unleashed vicious strikes from the back with punches and elbows to open up Zhang and let go of his other arm.

Ad

But Zhang defended well and avoided the rear-naked choke submission until the end of the round.

Round 3: Zhang controlled the center of the ring at the start of the third round, knowing that he needed to cover ground against Gabriel. After several strike changes, Gabriel changed levels and went for another takedown, which was successful again.

After a scramble on the ground, Zhang attempted a guillotine choke against Gabriel but didn't have the torque to trouble him or even submit him. Once Gabriel got out of that choke attempt, he punished Zhang with punches and elbows on the ground to inflict more damage on him.

Ad

Gabriel's dominant grappling display controlled Zhang for the rest of the round, and despite some resistance from Zhang, Gabriel cruised into a unanimous decision victory.

ONE Fight Night 31 - Zhang Lipeng vs. Lucas Gabriel official result

Lucas Gabriel successfully neutralized the knockout power of Zhang Lipeng during their lightweight MMA clash at ONE Fight Night 31 on Friday evening and controlled him throughout the match to cruise into a comfortable unanimous decision victory to remain unbeaten on the global stage.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gabriel landed an atomic head kick in the opening round that stunned 'The Warrior' early. That strike set the tone for the rest of the match, as Gabriel controlled Zhang with his superior grappling skills to improve his ONE Championship record to 4-0.

Lucas Gabriel defeated Zhang Lipeng via unanimous decision in their lightweight MMA match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.