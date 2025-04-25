  • home icon
  ONE Fight Night 31: Sean Climaco insists he's a whole different monster compared to Akif Guluzada's past opponents

ONE Fight Night 31: Sean Climaco insists he’s a whole different monster compared to Akif Guluzada’s past opponents

By Dan Paulo Errazo
Modified Apr 25, 2025 08:42 GMT
Sean Climaco and Akif Guluzada - Photo by ONE Championship
Sean Climaco and Akif Guluzada - Photo by ONE Championship

30-year-old Filipino-American striking savant 'The One' Sean Climaco fired warning shots at upcoming opponent Akif Guluzada of Azerbaijan, a week before the two meet in the ONE Championship ring.

Climaco says he's like nobody his young foe has ever faced before.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Climaco says he will give Guluzada his toughest test to date.

'The One' told the world's largest martial arts organization:

"I saw that he has, like, over 200 amateur fights, but those are probably against other young guys his age that he’s had all that experience against."

Climaco and Guluzada meet in a three-round bout next weekend.

The two lock horns at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II on Prime Video, which will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, May 2.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Sean Climaco banking on age and experience advantage against young Akif Guluzada: "I’ve been training a lot longer"

'The One' Sean Climaco believes his age and experience will be enough to get past Akif Guluzada when the two meet at ONE Fight Night 31 on Prime Video next weekend.

He told ONE Championship:

"I guess the advantage of age is I’ve been training with a lot of high-level guys here in the Bay Area, and I’ve been training a lot longer. I have experience and, yes, he’s young."

Needless to say, Climaco will be looking to put on a show, as he guns for his second straight victory in ONE Championship.

