ONE Fight Night 31: Tye Ruotolo says he's put "a lot of attention" into perfecting his craft for Dante Leon war in Bangkok

Ahead of his trilogy match and championship defense against Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, reigning ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo has been putting in the work to make sure that he will be ready against the challenge of the Canadian contender.
In his pre-fight interview with the world's largest martial arts organization, Tye Ruotolo said that he has been sharpening his wrestling and headlock submission skills by saying:
"I know my wrestling's gotten a bit better, and hopefully, my headlocks have gotten a bit better. I've been putting a lot of effort and a lot of attention into that, and I think my headlocks and my head attack have gotten significantly sharper for sure."
This battle with Leon inside the packed Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, marks the return of the 22-year-old BJJ savant after eight months of hiatus due to injury.
Also, it is going to be his second world title defense of the 26-pound golden belt since becoming the inaugural king of the division in November 2023.
Tye Ruotolo reveals his biggest secret to a smooth recovery from his knee injury
While he was on the sidelines, the Atos representative had no other choice but to accept the recovery process of his injured knee.
Although he went on a side quest of being a cornerman to his twin brother Kade during his MMA matches, Tye Ruotolo was still focused on his recuperation from the injury.
In a recent interview with ONE Championship, the American submission specialist revealed the biggest secret to his recovery that made the experience smooth during that stretch, as he explained:
"Right after it happened, I just took a mental picture of when my knee felt good, the way it felt when it was perfect. And so that way I'd be able to compare it to throughout the healing process, and I'm right back there to that point, so I'm happy."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.