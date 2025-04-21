“Slim to none” - Tye Ruotolo on the chance an opponent has to escape if he gets a hold

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo asserted that more often than not, when he gets the opportunity to put a hold on his opponents during matches, it is all over.

He gave this reminder in an interview with Combat Sports Today ahead of his scheduled return to action on May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs. Nong-O II at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In making his case, Ruotolo compared what happens in the striking arts to that of jiu-jitsu and wrestling.

"Compared to no striking, maybe if you're that much better than the guy, like 70-30, right? But there's always that punch or chance. But in jiu-jitsu, or even wrestling, if you wrestle and grapple way better than someone else, as soon as you touch them, the odds that they're gonna fight their way out of that situation are slim to none."

Check out Tye Ruotolo's comments below:

Tye Ruotolo has been unstoppable in his ONE Championship campaign since making his promotional debut in May 2022, undefeated in seven games to date, with four of his wins coming by way of submission.

He looks to sustain his impressive streak at ONE Fight Night 31, where he will be defending the welterweight submission grappling world title against familiar opponent Dante Leon.

ONE Fight Night 31 is available at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Tye Ruotolo aims to finish Dante Leon early in title clash

Tye Ruotolo is looking for an early finish of Dante Leon in their title clash at ONE Fight Night 31. He made his intentions known in the interview posted above, also sharing that he is out to provide an entertaining match to the fans.

"Try to make it exciting for you guys, and I try to get my job done as soon as possible for sure. So yeah, in and out, and that ways you guys can watch the next one."

Entering ONE Fight Night 31, Ruotolo is coming off an injury he sustained outside of ONE Championship last year that kept him out for some time. He said he has fully recovered from it and is ready and excited to plunge back into action.

