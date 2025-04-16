Tye Ruotolo says mental fortitude was crucial during lengthy spell on the sidelines: "I was doing what I could every day"

ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion Tye Ruotolo is set to make his long-awaited return to competition following the most extended layoff of his illustrious career.

Ad

The 22-year-old ground game wizard faces Canadian technician Dante Leon in a world title defense that serves as the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 31. Their matchup goes down inside Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, May 2.

Ad

Trending

Ruotolo picked up a devastating knee injury last summer that prevented him from competing.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ahead of his comeback fight and second assignment as the divisional king, he opened up about how his spell on the sidelines led to a couple of unprecedented mental challenges:

"What you can control is the day-to-day. So I just made sure that I was doing what I could every day for myself, just checking in," further adding how those little self-motivational pep talks helped him.

Ad

"It's important to have those mental checkups on yourself even every day," he told ONE Championship in a recent interview.

While it was difficult with him not being able to surf, train, or do what he enjoys daily, Ruotolo stuck to rehab and underwent stem cell therapy to strengthen the tendons around his knee.

He's back at 100 percent now, and after spending the last couple of months watching his twin brother, Kade, dazzle in MMA, Tye Ruotolo's desire to reintroduce himself to the global fanbase has only intensified.

Ad

Find out if he can extend his perfect 7-0 promotional slate against Leon by tuning in to ONE Fight Night 31.

Ad

Tye Ruotolo admits his confidence was built from a young age

Combat Sports Today caught up with Tye Ruotolo and discussed several things ahead of his rubber match with Leon.

During a juncture of the exchange, the ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion was asked about the confidence he displays inside the Circle, to which he responded:

"Sometimes they [our coaches] moved us up [a] couple of weights, couple [of] ages, always wanting us to fight bigger kids, you know. And I remember they're always trying to get us to have [a] strong mindset from young. They're always telling us that we were the best."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.