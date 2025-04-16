"Always telling us that we were the best" - Tye Ruotolo reveals how coaches built championship mindset from young age

BJJ savant Tye Ruotolo revealed that one of his major and strong foundations as a professional athlete is the winning mindset that his coaches have instilled in him at a very tender age.

This mentality has been key for the current undisputed ONE welterweight submission grappling world champion up until now. He told Combat Sports Today in a recent talk:

"Sometimes they move up couple weights, couple ages, always wanting us to fight bigger kids, you know. And I remember they're always trying to get us to have strong mindset from young. They're always telling us that we were the best."

Watch Tye Ruotolo's interview here:

Tye and his twin brother Kade were blessed to have this type of coaching and guidance because they were able to compete at the highest level. Now, they are two of the best submission artists in the world.

Tye Ruotolo set to welcome the challenge of Dante Leon for his 26-pound golden belt at ONE Fight Night 31

The Atos-affiliated athlete is in camp for his upcoming championship match against Canadian BJJ star Dante Leon on May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31 inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

This will be their third meeting, as they previously tied their first two matches at one win apiece. Ruotolo aims to put his rivalry with Leon to bed and extend his immaculate run under the world's largest martial arts organization to 8-0.

The 22-year-old California native also intends to add Leon to his pile of victims that already has the names of Garry Tonon, Marat Gafurov, Reinier de Ridder, Dagi Arslanaliev, Magomed Abdulkadirov, Izaak Michell, and most recently, Jozef Chen.

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which will take place inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

